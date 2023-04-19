Dunlap Foundation looking to provide further opportunity for Rifle High School students with limited college funding

A picture of Levi Dunlap before he unexpectedly died in 2013.

Daniel Dunlap/Courtesy

A scholarship opportunity aimed at promoting college admission for Rifle High School students with limited access to funding continues to expand.

The Levi Scott Dunlap Memorial Foundation, started by Daniel Dunlap in honor of his late son, Levi, has granted three Rifle High students financial opportunities since 2021 to continue their education at a college of their choice. Levi graduated from Rifle High School in 1997 and died unexpectedly in 2013.

Attending college at Colorado Mesa University, Levi was referred to by many as a “primo-jock” who excelled both academically and athletically during his high school years. His legacy as a student-athlete is something his dad looks for in those chosen for the scholarship.

“We wanted to put together something that would honor both his athletic and academic legacy and also reward someone who is overall just a very kind person,” Dunlap said. “A lot of students have those traits but dont have the opportunities financially to move on to higher education and we want to help them with that.”

A scholarship that is completely funded by donations, Dunlap is asking for help from the community to grant more students the financial opportunities to attend college.

“All donations have been from friends and families thus far,” Dunlap said. “We’re hoping this year to tap into some businesses that are in the Rifle area and are willing to help young students attain that goal of attending college.”

An increase in donations each of the past two years, Dunlap is hoping to grant even more money to recipients of the scholarship this year.

“The first year we gave a student $1,000 and it was directly out of my pocket and the following year we had help from friends and family to grant two seniors $2,500 each,” Dunlap said. “We would love to be able to give that same amount to four or five more students this year. We would love to find a couple sponsors to help us do that.”

Applications for the scholarship are held in the guidance counselor’s office at Rifle High School. The application contains basic information regarding academics and extracurricular activities, as well as three questions to help scholarship selectors get to know applicants better. Completed applications are to be emailed to thedunlapfoundation@gmail.com .

Applications are due May 12, with the winners slated to be announced May 23 at the Rifle High School senior banquet.