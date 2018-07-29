Recognition for E. Dene Moore Care Center

E. Dene Moore Care Center of Rifle has been named to the Colorado National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll to recognize its performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures.

Nursing homes on Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score of six or less for at least one quarter, which has aligned with the top 10 percent of nursing homes in the U.S., according to a news release from Grand River Health, operators of the facility.

"Nursing homes on the Colorado National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality," said Deanna Curry, Telligen Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization quality improvement manager. "We applaud the hard work of [E. Dene Moore Care Center] and its commitment to its residents and staff to provide excellent long-term care."

The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative, led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Telligen, launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States.

"[The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative] strives to instill sustainable quality and performance improvement practices, eliminate health care-acquired conditions and improve resident satisfaction and safety by focusing on the systems that impact quality," according to the release.

That includes staffing, operations, communication, leadership, compliance, clinical models, quality of life indicators and specific clinical outcomes such as mobility, inappropriate antipsychotic use for persons living with dementia, and health care-associated infections.