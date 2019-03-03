Eagle County Schools will be closed Monday with more snow on the way

Eagle County Schools will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather. The school district made the announcement at 5:27 p.m. Sunday night and began making robocalls to parents and teachers.

"Current conditions are challenging and we’re under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Monday, so we believe neighborhood and secondary roads will be treacherous in the morning," Eagle County Schools said in a statement. "Since conditions are likely to worsen, we wanted parents to have ample time to make childcare arrangements."

Also closed Monday are Vail Mountain School, Vail Christian High School and The Vail Academy.

Heavy snow throughout Saturday night and into Sunday have made for difficult driving conditions, and I-70 eastbound is currently closed from mile marker 163 at Edwards to mile marker 203 in Summit County. The last time Eagle County Schools closed because of weather was February 2, 2016.

The National Weather Service says snow accumulations will range from 18-28 inches in the Gore and Elk Mountains and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Eagle County Schools expects schedules to return to normal on Tuesday and says only essential staff members should report to work.