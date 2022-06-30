Eagle family reeling from June 17 wreck in Glenwood Springs

Patty Camacho, left, was severely injured in an accident on June 17 in Glenwood Springs.

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17.

Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.

The daughter was uninjured, but both Patty and Diego Camacho incurred severe injuries and were immediately transferred to two different hospitals in Denver, where they remain today.

According to a source close to the family, Patty Camacho is in a coma and in critical condition. She has suffered brain damage, a broken neck, spinal cord injuries, significant lung issues, multiple broken bones, and four partially severed fingers. The doctors have informed the family that if she survives, she will be paralyzed from the neck down and she will need oxygen and a feeding tube for the rest of her life.

Diego Camacho suffered moderate brain injuries, and will likely be discharged from the hospital this week. He will need various therapies to address his injuries once he is released.

The truck driver, who has been identified as Juan Carlos Zavala Moreno, 30, is charged with felony vehicular assault, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Glenwood Springs Police Officer said in a press release that after hitting the Camachos, the truck continued on to strike a tree, which fell on four additional parked vehicles, leading to four more people being hospitalized at Valley View Hospital.

Juan Camacho, the husband of Patty and father of Diego, has been unable to work as he stays with his family members in Denver. Friends of the family have set up a fundraiser called “The Camacho Family” on GoFundme.com to help support them through this time.

“The medical expenses this family will have would be beyond what they could pay,” the GoFundMe description reads. “For this reason, we would like to ask the community to support them so they can cover most of the medical expenses, and dad can focus on his family’s well-being and health.”