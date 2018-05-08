Eagle, Summit county businesses pressure Gardner to back wilderness bill

A coalition of nearly 100 Colorado businesses — most of them from Eagle and Summit counties — used the occasion of National Small Business Week last week to fire off a letter to Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Wednesday, May 2, seeking his support for a proposed local wilderness bill.

The offspring of the far more controversial Hidden Gems proposal, the current incarnation, known as the Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act, is sponsored in the House by U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and in the Senate by Sen. Michael Bennet.

Modeled on legislation first introduced by Polis in 2014 after years of stakeholder meetings, the revamped bicameral bill would designate 98,621 acres of federal lands in Eagle and Summit counties as protected wilderness areas and create the first-ever National Historical Landscape at Camp Hale. Longstanding off-road vehicle and mountain biking uses are maintained.

Citing the state’s $28 billion outdoor recreation industry — $1.5 billion of that spending in Eagle and Summit counties — a wide array of local businesses asked Gardner to join Bennet in supporting the bill, including Gorsuch Ltd., West Vail Liquor Mart, Grappa Fine Wine & Spirits, Engel & Voelkers Real Estate, East West Partners and Paragon Guides in Vail.

“Instinctively, the greatest asset Colorado as a state has is its backcountry and its wilderness,” said Harry Frampton, founder and chairman of East West Partners. “It’s our special sauce. It’s why we prosper as a state and as a community, and I just think in my gut it’s terribly important that we keep those assets pretty pristine … not only for our own short-term business interests but for the long-term legacy of the state.”

Polis and Bennet, both Democrats, first rolled out the latest version of the bill in January just ahead of the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show in Denver, an event that moved to Colorado after many years in Utah because of the strong GOP push in that state to scale back protections for public lands and allow for more mining and oil and gas drilling.

Recommended Stories For You