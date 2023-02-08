It’s About Time History photo: Early days of Glenwood Canyon travel
You think we got it bad in Glenwood Canyon today? Check out this shot of an avalanche that covered the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad tracks in Glenwood Canyon, early spring of 1899.
