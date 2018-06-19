Early Garfield County primary returns similar across party lines

Early primary election voting in Garfield County shows that Democrats and Republicans are casting ballots at around the same rate one week before the election concludes.

Voting in both primary elections locally is running at about 16 percent for Democrats and Republicans, Garfield County Clerk Jean Alberico said.

With 9,956 ballots sent out on the Republican side, 1,642 have been returned for a 16.5 percent return rate. Out of the 7,996 ballots sent to Democrats, 1,310 have been returned for a 16.4 percent return rate.

And, in this the first-ever open primary in Colorado in which unaffiliated voters can cast either a Democratic or Republican ballot, of 12,632 unaffiliated ballots sent out, 984 have been returned, for a 7.8 percent return rate.

Alberico said signature verification judges started on Tuesday, and the ballot processing judges will begin Wednesday.

As such, the county won't know until the processing begins if any unaffiliated voters may have returned more than one voted ballot, which is not allowed.

If an unaffiliated voter returns more than one ballot, both ballots will be rejected, and that person's votes will not be counted, Alberico said.

Democrats and Republicans are both deciding contested nominations in the race for Colorado governor, as well as for state treasurer. Democrats are also deciding among two candidates to run in the November general election for Colorado Attorney General, and for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

Voters who received a ballot but misplaced it or made an error can request a replacement ballot at an early voting Voter Service Center at the Courthouse in Room 200, or at the Rifle County Administration Building D in Rifle during normal business hours. Monday was the last day the county could mail out ballots at voters' request.

Voters can also make a change of address or register to vote and receive ballots at the Voter Service Centers. Both will also serve as Voter Service and Polling Centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23.