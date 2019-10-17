Early morning brush fire near New Castle extinguished following unfavorable wind conditions

Courtesy Robert Blackmon



Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning at mile marker 107 on Interstate 70 near the town of New Castle.

According to Colorado River Fire Rescue spokeswoman Maria Piña, a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy reported the blaze while driving in the area at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department assisted with the brush fire, which took roughly two and a half hours to extinguish.

“There were high winds and gusts up to 20 miles an hour, which made it grow pretty quickly,” Piña said.

The fire grew to a little over 1 acre on I-70 eastbound’s shoulder, Piña said.

The cause of the fire could not be determined according to Colorado River Fire Rescue investigators.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the brush fire.

