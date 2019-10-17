Early morning brush fire near New Castle extinguished following unfavorable wind conditions
Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning at mile marker 107 on Interstate 70 near the town of New Castle.
According to Colorado River Fire Rescue spokeswoman Maria Piña, a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy reported the blaze while driving in the area at approximately 4:30 a.m.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department assisted with the brush fire, which took roughly two and a half hours to extinguish.
“There were high winds and gusts up to 20 miles an hour, which made it grow pretty quickly,” Piña said.
The fire grew to a little over 1 acre on I-70 eastbound’s shoulder, Piña said.
The cause of the fire could not be determined according to Colorado River Fire Rescue investigators.
No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the brush fire.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Warrant issued following Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge vandalism
The Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge experienced vandalism in the form of significant water damage after a man removed a pipe valve with a fire extinguisher flooding four hallways. The lodge however remains open and operational.