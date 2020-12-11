Early morning crash between two semi-trailer trucks occurs on Interstate 70
Two semi-trailer trucks collided early Friday morning in Glenwood Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Authorities were dispatched to the westbound lane near the West Glenwood Springs exit around 3:30 a.m. after a Saia Covenant semi truck hauling two trailers jackknifed, causing one of the trailers to tip over before colliding with a FedEx semi hauling two trailers, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler.
No significant injuries were reported.
According to Cutler, the FedEx truck was driving in front of the Saia truck when the incident took place. He said the driver of the FedEx truck received a citation.
Cutler said he didn’t know the exact cause of the accident; however, he suspected inclement weather to be a factor.
“The public needs to remember that whether it’s rain or snow, there’s always a possibility of slick roads,” Cutler said. “They need to take precautions.”
The westbound lane was closed for more than two hours due to the wreck and reopened to traffic around 5:50 a.m. Both semi-trailer trucks were towed out of the area around 9 a.m., said Cutler.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation assisted on the call.
