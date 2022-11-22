Early morning fire at Ami’s Acres Tuesday sends one to hospital, displaces residents

A fire at the Ami's Acres RV Park in West Glenwood early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and left occupants of three camper trailers displaced.

Mindy Miller/Courtesy photo

A structure fire at Ami’s Acres RV Park ignited early Tuesday morning leaving one person in hospital, according to a news release from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.

“The quick response of firefighters kept this fire to the building of origin and stopped the flames from spreading to additional property,” Incident Commander Ryan Wyckoff said.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department received the call at 2:54 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 40-foot, fifth-wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames and spreading to four cars parked next to the trailer, the news release states.

Occupants of the trailer were evacuated with one person being sent to the hospital, and a dog was taken to the Valley Emergency Pet Care in Basalt.

Firefighters were able to evacuate occupants from that and neighboring trailers before extinguishing the fire and keeping it from spreading, according to the release.

The two adjacent trailers sustained extensive heat and smoke damage, displacing the occupants.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue and Glenwood Springs Fire Department used a joint effort requiring three fire engines, one water tender, an ambulance and a command vehicle with 13 firefighters, according to the release.

“Glenwood Springs Fire Department is very appreciative of the quick response from their mutual aid partners,” the release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.