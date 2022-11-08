CD3 race too close to call as Frisch maintains slim lead over Boebert with over half of votes counted

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch faced off in Grand Junction earlier this year.

Courtesy of Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Democratic challenger Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert are nearly neck and neck in the 3rd Congressional District Race.

As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Frisch had 136,696 votes over Boebert’s 129,791, or less than a 2% margin.

Frisch is a former Aspen City Council member of eight years and has spent this past election cycle running as a mainstream businessman.

Aspen’s Adam Frisch, running against incumbent Lauren Boebert in Colorado District 3, talks to his supporters at a watch party at Belly Up Aspen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

He’s also geared his campaign toward a centrist approach, openly opposing Nancy Pelosi and student-debt forgiveness, while still supporting issues like abortion rights and making health care more affordable.

Boebert, a former Rifle restaurant owner, had no prior political experience before defeating Republican incumbent Scott Tipton in the 2020 GOP primary. She then went on to win against Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush in 2020. She seeks her second term as congresswoman.

She has made a name for herself as a hard-right Republican, supporting things like a nationwide abortion ban and openly suggesting there shouldn’t be a separation of church and state.

Lauren Boebert, on election night at the Warehouse 2560 in Grand Junction.

Christopher Tomlinson/Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

A sitting member on the House Natural Resources and Budget Committees, she’s introduced 39 pieces of legislation and dozens of amendments. Specific to Colorado, some touch on environmental issues and wildfire mitigation.

Colorado’s now abruptly famous 3rd congressional district, which covers all of the Western Slope including Pueblo on the Front Range, has historically teetered between conservative and liberal leadership. The last Democratic to represent the district was John Salazar (2005-2011).

Boebert has spent about $6.34 million on campaign committee fundraising, while Frisch has spent about $2.97 million, according to opensecrets.org.