Early Rifle Middle School release today due to water outage

Rifle Middle School students are being released early today due to a water outage and an inability to provide proper sanitation for lunch, proper handwashing and bathroom facilities for students and staff, according to a Monday morning news release from the Garfield Re-2 School District.

School has been dismissed for the remainder of the day. Parents or emergency contacts may pick up students at the following locations:

• Sixth-grade students can be picked up on the north side of Rifle Middle School, at the main entrance of the school.

• Seventh-grade students can be picked up on the south side of Rifle Middle School along Sixth street.

• Eighth-grade students can be picked up on the west side of Rifle Middle School using the bus loop. Turn on Fifth street, and use West Avenue to enter the bus loop.

Anyone who is picking up more than one child should come to the main, north entrance of Rifle Middle School.

“If you cannot pick up your child, or if you are giving your permission for your child to walk home, please call Rifle Middle School at 665-7900. Students will not be released without parent permission,” according to the news release. “We will be experiencing a larger than normal call volume so please leave a message or call us back.”

Buses will run for those students that need transportation home once the district has reached out to every parent and/or emergency contact.

“We will be bringing in food for those students that can not make it home immediately. We have two working bathrooms to support a limited number of students while we wait for parents to pick them up.”

Students should have their Chrome Book with them when they leave. “We anticipate having school tomorrow, however, in the event that we are unable to, we will immediately pivot to distance learning for tomorrow’s classes,” according to the release.

En Espanol: Hola familias de Rifle Middle School

Este es un mensaje URGENTE y extenso de La escuela intermedia de rifle. Por favor, escúchalo en su totalidad. Esto también estará en su correo electrónico si tenemos una buena dirección de correo electrónico para usted en PowerSchool.

Debido a un corte de agua en la Escuela Intermedia Rifle, no podemos proporcionar un saneamiento adecuado para el almuerzo, un lavado de manos adecuado y baños para nuestros estudiantes y personal. Saldremos de la escuela por el resto del día.

Los padres o contactos de emergencia pueden recoger a su hijo en los siguientes lugares:

• Los estudiantes de sexto grado pueden ser recogidos en el lado norte de la escuela secundaria Rifle, en la entrada principal de la escuela.

• Los estudiantes de séptimo grado pueden ser recogidos en el lado sur de la escuela secundaria Rifle a lo largo de la calle sexta.

• Los estudiantes de octavo grado pueden ser recogidos en el lado oeste de la escuela secundaria Rifle usando el circuito de autobús. Gire en la quinta calle y use West Avenue para ingresar al circuito de autobús.

Si no puede recoger a su hijo, o si está dando su permiso para que su hijo camine a casa, llame a la Escuela Intermedia Rifle al 665-7900. Los estudiantes no serán liberados sin el permiso de los padres. Estaremos experimentando un volumen de llamadas mayor de lo normal, así que deje un mensaje o llámenos.

Los autobuses funcionarán para aquellos estudiantes que necesiten transporte a casa una vez que nos hayamos comunicado con cada padre y / o contacto de emergencia.

Traeremos comida para aquellos estudiantes que no puedan llegar a casa inmediatamente. Tenemos dos baños que funcionan para apoyar a un número limitado de estudiantes mientras esperamos que los padres recojan a nuestros estudiantes.

Por favor asegúrese de que su hijo tenga computadora con ellos cuando los recoja. Anticipamos tener clases mañana, sin embargo, en el caso de que no podamos, inmediatamente pasaremos a la educación a distancia para las clases de mañana.

Por favor sea paciente y amable al despedir de manera segura a la escuela secundaria Rifle.