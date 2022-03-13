Early Saturday wreck on I-70 west of Glenwood Springs was double fatality

An early-morning Saturday crash on Interstate 70 near Canyon Creek that resulted in a lengthy highway closure killed two people involved, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash occurred a little after 1 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 109 when a westbound Subaru wagon crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes, and into the path of an oncoming semi-tractor trailer, CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

The resulting head-on collision ejected the male driver and male passenger from the Subaru. Both men, each age 23, were pronounced dead at the scene, Cutler said.

“Excessive speed and alcohol are suspected,” he said. The names of the crash victims are pending release by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the semi, Alexander Whalen, 34, of Morristown, Tennessee, was transported to Valley View Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash resulted in a lengthy closure of Interstate 70 in both directions while the investigation was being done and the vehicles removed. Traffic was diverted onto U.S. 6 and 24 in the meantime.

Westbound lanes were reopened at 9:13 a.m., and one lane on the eastbound side reopened at 9:47 a.m. The interstate was fully reopened at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Cutler said.

