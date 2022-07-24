UPDATE: EB I-70 now open at Glenwood Springs after accident

UPDATE, 3:38 p.m. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Springs, and the northern detour has ended, the latest Garfield County Emergency alert states.

Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for about an hour and a half at Glenwood Springs Sunday afternoon, due to a wreck, according to a Garfield County Emergency alert.

The closure was at Exit 114 EB (West Glenwood Exit), according to the alert. Through traffic heading east was being diverted at Rifle to the northern detour route via state Highway 13 and U.S. 40.

Westbound I-70 lanes remained open.

An earlier accident Sunday also affected eastbound I-70 at the main Glenwood Springs exit (116). That section was closed briefly at 1 p.m. but reopened to one lane within five minutes. That was prior to the latest closure.

Heavy rains were passing through the Glenwood Springs area, but there have been no flood warnings issued for Glenwood Canyon. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the area, meaning rest areas and the recreation path in the canyon are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.