Eastbound I-70 now open east of Eisenhower Tunnel after closure following crashes
Summit Daily
UPDATE at 3:44 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 has been reopened at Exit 205, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard.
UPDATE at 3:00 p.m.: Eastbound Interstate 70 remains closed at Exit 205 at Silverthorne following a crash east of town. Additionally, emergency workers are still working to clear eastbound I-70 east of the tunnel due to a multi-car pileup.
Local photographer Tripp Fay recorded the following videos of the pileup east of Eisenhower Tunnel.
Watch:
UPDATE at 1:43 p.m.: Colorado State Patrol has closed down eastbound I-70 at the Silverthorne exit as a safety precaution. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Original Story: Winter hasn’t left us yet, and it seems intent on wreaking a little more havoc before making room for spring.
Eastbound I-70 is currently closed east of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a car crash. There is currently no timetable for the road to reopen. Additionally, eastbound I-70 is closed at Herman Gulch due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Passenger vehicle traction laws are currently in effect on I-70 between Silverthorne to Georgetown, and commercial vehicle chain laws are in effect between Bakerville and the Eisenhower Tunnel.
