Eastbound I-70 now open east of Eisenhower Tunnel after closure following crashes

UPDATE at 3:44 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 has been reopened at Exit 205, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard.



UPDATE at 3:00 p.m.: Eastbound Interstate 70 remains closed at Exit 205 at Silverthorne following a crash east of town. Additionally, emergency workers are still working to clear eastbound I-70 east of the tunnel due to a multi-car pileup.

Local photographer Tripp Fay recorded the following videos of the pileup east of Eisenhower Tunnel.

Watch:

Posted by Tripp Fay on Monday, May 20, 2019

Posted by Tripp Fay on Monday, May 20, 2019





UPDATE at 1:43 p.m.: Colorado State Patrol has closed down eastbound I-70 at the Silverthorne exit as a safety precaution. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Original Story: Winter hasn’t left us yet, and it seems intent on wreaking a little more havoc before making room for spring.

Eastbound I-70 is currently closed east of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a car crash. There is currently no timetable for the road to reopen. Additionally, eastbound I-70 is closed at Herman Gulch due to a multi-vehicle crash.

I-70 EB: Road closed at MM 213. Due to multiple crashes east of tunnel. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 20, 2019

Passenger vehicle traction laws are currently in effect on I-70 between Silverthorne to Georgetown, and commercial vehicle chain laws are in effect between Bakerville and the Eisenhower Tunnel.