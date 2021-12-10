I-70 closed both directions through Glenwood Canyon following crash

Glenwood Springs Post Independent road traffic weather graphic



Interstate 70 is closed both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a crash.

Shortly before noon, a semitruck traveling westbound crossed the median near Hanging Lake and is “now blocking eastbound traffic,” according to Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Elise Thatcher.

“We’re hoping to have one lane open westbound pretty soon,” Thatcher said. “Eastbound is going to take longer. We’ll know more once we have more people on scene.”

An initial message from the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority indicated that eastbound was closed at mile marker 116, the downtown Glenwood Springs exit, at 11:47 a.m.

This story will be updated.