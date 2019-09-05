Eastbound I-70 to be closed Thursday night for test of fire suppression system at Eisenhower Tunnel

Traffic passes through Eisenhower Tunnel.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com |

FRISCO — Motorists heading to the Front Range on Thursday evening should get an early start as Interstate 70 will be closed overnight near Silverthorne.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-70 ahead of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel overnight Thursday, Sept. 5, to complete testing of the tunnel’s fixed fire suppression system. The first round of testing on the system was completed in July, and this test will finish the process. According to CDOT, the testing is crucial in ensuring the system is properly working in the event of a fire in the tunnel, and a full closure allows the testing to take place more efficiently.

The closure will begin at Exit 205 at Silverthorne, and eastbound traffic will be detoured over Loveland Pass to the other side of the tunnels. The closure is expected to last from 11 p.m. Thursday to about 6 a.m. Friday.

To stay up to date on road closures and conditions at all times, visit COTrip.org. Drivers also can sign up for customized travel alerts via text and email on CDOT’s website.