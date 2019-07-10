Multiple cars involved in crash Wednesday evening on EB 82
Five vehicles were involved in a crash at mile-marker 5 eastbound on Highway 82 Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.
The highway was never officially closed, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, but the multi-car crash did cause some delays for motorists heading towards Carbondale.
The crash occurred within a current construction zone where traffic control and reduced speeds are in effect.
One passenger was transported to Valley View Hospital with mild-to-moderate injuries, Lewis said, but no injuries were considered serious.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Wednesday night.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Multiple cars involved in crash Wednesday evening on EB 82
The crash occurred within a current construction zone where traffic control and reduced speeds are in effect.