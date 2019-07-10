Multiple cars involved in crash Wednesday evening on EB 82

Five vehicles were involved in a crash at mile-marker 5 eastbound on Highway 82 Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

The highway was never officially closed, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, but the multi-car crash did cause some delays for motorists heading towards Carbondale.

The crash occurred within a current construction zone where traffic control and reduced speeds are in effect.

One passenger was transported to Valley View Hospital with mild-to-moderate injuries, Lewis said, but no injuries were considered serious.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Wednesday night.

