EB Highway 82 closed at CMC turnoff for accident
Colorado Highway 82 is closed Tuesday afternoon at mile-marker 6.5, just before the Thunder River Market/CMC intersection (Garfield County Road 154), due to an accident, according to a Garfield County Emergency alert.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
