Eco Dwelling goes back to drawing board with Rifle

Looking into the master bedroom of the 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ED1 model at the Eco Dwelling factory site in Rifle.

Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram

Eco Dwelling’s proposal to further expand housing options in Rifle goes back to the drawing board next week.

The developer, which assembles modular homes using 3D technology, currently wants to build 66 units on a 7.9-acre parcel owned in south Rifle by Garfield County.

On April 19, however, Rifle City Council voted 4-3 against annexing the property.

The vote was preceded by a heated exchange between Eco Dwelling representatives and city staff over whether there was enough information on hand for the city to consider taking on more land. This, the city argued, includes the lack of an initial site plan.

Discussions also ranged over whether the proposal adheres to the city’s comprehensive plan, while council members worried over potential congestion and traffic issues.

The city has responded by hosting a workshop to discuss designs with Eco Dwelling next Wednesday. The official meeting time will likely not be set until this Friday, the city said Wednesday.

For updated city workshop and council meeting times, visit https://www.rifleco.org/CouncilPacket

The developer

In 2022, Eco Dwelling opened a modular home manufacturing facility just east of Rifle on U.S. Highway 6. In addition to south Rifle, it’s looking to use cold-formed recycled steel to assemble 17 single-family units on 1.93 acres at West 14th Street Marketplace. The two-bedroom houses — 900 square feet in size — are to be placed on 3,000 square-foot lots and are expected to sell for $250,000-$275,000, according to Eco Dwelling owner Fernando Argiro.

Post Independent Assistant Editor and lead western Garfield County reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at rerku@postindependent.com or 612-423-5273.