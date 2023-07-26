Eco Dwelling subdivision proposal gets green light from Rifle City Council

Looking into the master bedroom of the 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ED1 model at the Eco Dwelling factory site in Rifle.

Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram

Rifle has added to its list of housing projects.

Rifle City Council on July 19 unanimously approved annexing a 7.9-acre parcel from Garfield County for a new subdivision. The approval also includes zoning the property as a medium density residential planned unit development zone district.

Proposed by Eco Dwelling LLC, the developer will build 51 units on property in south Rifle, at the northwest of the intersection of Megan Avenue and Last Chance Drive. Called Fritzlan Ranch, this includes 40 one-story, two-bedroom units and 11 one-story three-bedroom units.

Having opened a modular home production facility near Rifle, Eco Dwelling will prefabricate the homes using cold-formed steel at the facility then assemble them on site, Eco Dwelling representative John Kuersten said. Each property will not have garages but will have 8-by-10-foot storage sheds, as well electric vehicle charging stations. The project also includes parks to be open to the public but overseen by the neighborhood homeowners’ association.

“The tide is turning away from filling your big home with things and more toward practical, livable spaces, and that’s exactly what Eco Dwelling is doing,” Kuersten said.

In May, Eco Dwelling owner Fernando Argiro told city council the 900-square-foot two-bedroom units will likely go for $310,000 while the 1,220-square foot three-bedroom units will go for $395,000. The lots themselves will vary in size from approximately 5,500-8,000 square feet, with the majority of lots slightly larger than 6,000 square feet, city documents state.

“The applicant has also provided 24 guest parking spaces in addition to the 2 off-street parking spaces that will be required for each unit as well as one on-street space per unit,” city documents state.

The units are not deed restricted, and prices will reflect the free market, according to Rifle Planning Director Patrick Waller.

“We are the only development in the Colorado River Valley to be free market affordable housing at 30% AMI,” Kuersten said. “That is the definition of affordable housing, is that we hit the 30% of AMI and we do hit them with the two-bedroom.”

Earlier this year, Eco Dwelling originally proposed building 66 units at the proposed site. Back then the two-bedrooms were expected to go for $250,000-$275,000 and the three bedrooms up to $375,000.

Council members in April narrowly voted down the proposal 4-3. This prompted Eco Dwelling to not only reduce the scope of the project to 51 units, but drive up the prices per unit to make up for lost projections.

“We’ve got to do something with this growth or the prices of houses are just going to continue to climb without some added inventory,” Kuersten said.

Among the major players addressing the affordable-housing need in Rifle of course includes Eco Dwelling, which also looks to build 17 steel-frame units at the Marketplace area and more at 16th Street, as well as Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley.

Habitat is right now creating 20 stick-built units called the Wapiti Commons in south Rifle. It’s also on the verge of opening its own modular-home facility toward west Rifle — an idea, Kuersten said, it got from Eco Dwelling after the two entities almost engaged in a partnership.

“I guess imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Kuersten said.

This has left people wondering what the best solution is to creating equity for younger generations while spurring home-ownership.

“I’m on Garfield County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and you guys don’t want us to fix this problem. It lands on the seats of the municipalities,” Rifle resident Caleb Waller said during public comment. “Because if we (the county) fix this problem, it’s going to put undue pressure on the municipalities, it’s going to be a burden to the taxpayers of Rifle, Silt, New Castle and beyond.

Waller also said the county’s planning and zoning is doing its best to fix the region’s affordable housing crisis but that it wants its cities to first devise solutions.

“Secondly, I’m 100% opposed to any sort of government subsidized housing in the cities and municipalities because I think the free market can fix it.”

Garfield County’s lack of housing has persisted for years. A Greater Roaring Fork regional housing study from 2019 concluded a need of more than 4,000 units to provide housing relief. That number has since grown to more than 6,000.

Rifle Mayor Ed Green said he voted in favor of the development because he doesn’t want to see four-story dwellings everywhere.

“I just want to make sure that we carefully evaluate every new neighborhood that we commission for our community,” he said. “Because I want to make sure that it fits in with what our residents feel works for them.”