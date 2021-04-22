Carbondale Middle School quarantines the 6th grade class due to COVID-19 case
Almost all of the 6th graders who attend Carbondale Middle School will be switching to distance learning starting Thursday, April 22. In a news release on Wednesday, April 21 from the Roaring Fork School District it states that a positive test result for COVID-19 from a student or staff member is the reason for the quarantine. The 6th grade students and staff are considered to be a cohort so it only takes one case of COVID-19 to affect learning circumstances for the entire grade. The release states students and parents received notice of the quarantine yesterday and won’t be back to in-person learning until Monday, May 3.
