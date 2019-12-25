CMC’s Hauser, Fort Lewis’s Stritikus appointed to American Council on Education board

Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, was elected to the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities. Photo David Clifford

DAVID CLIFFORD

Also elected to the ACE board Term ending March 2023 Lawrence S. Bacow, President, Harvard University Chris B. Howard, Robert Morris University Mark Mitsui, President, Portland Community College Juan Sánchez Muñoz, President, University of Houston-Downtown Brian Noland, President, East Tennessee State University Richard J. Pappas, President, Davenport University Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Chancellor, City University of New York Term ending March 2021 Bill Pink, President, Grand Rapids Community College Barbara R. Snyder, President, Case Western Reserve University Designated Associations (term ending March 2023) American Association of Community Colleges: Daniel J. Phelan, President, Jackson College American Association of State Colleges and Universities: F. Javier Cevallos, President, Framingham State University Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities: Peter M. Donohue, President, Villanova University National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education: Michael Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College Washington Higher Education Secretariat designated representative (term ending March 2021) Kathleen Curry Santora, President, National Association of College and University Attorneys

Colorado Mountain College President Carrie Besnette Hauser and Tom Stritikus, president of Fort Lewis College in Durango, have been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities.

They were selected Dec. 12. Their terms will begin in March 2020 after ACE2020, the organization’s 102nd annual meeting.

ACE’s membership also elected Paul J. LeBlanc, president of Southern New Hampshire University, as chair; Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond, as vice chair; and Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, as secretary.

“It is an exciting time to join the ACE Board of Directors,” Hauser said in a news release announcing the appointment.

“Higher education is at a critical crossroads. As the pipeline of high school graduates is expected to decline, and the population of historically underrepresented and nontraditional students increases proportionally, colleges and universities must consider entirely new operational paradigms and prioritize inclusivity and success strategies for all students to compete in such a highly competitive workforce and knowledge-based economy.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to determine better ways our institutions can deliver the outcomes our states and nation need.”

Hauser has been president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College since 2013, serving 12 campus locations across multiple central Colorado counties. Previously she has held leadership roles at the Kauffman Foundation, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the Daniels Fund, and has taught at UCLA, the University of Denver and Colorado State University.

She is a governor’s appointee to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and a member of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Board of Directors, El Pomar Foundation Northwest Regional Council and Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank Economic Advisory Council.

Hauser also serves on the board of American Rivers and is past president of the National Scholarship Prwoviders Association.

Previous to joining Fort Lewis College in August 2018, Stritikus was a deputy director of education at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He served on the Global Learning Initiative, building a strategy to improve education in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. He also previously served as dean of the University of Washington College of Education.