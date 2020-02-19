Education Briefs

Are you smarter than a 5th-grader?

Cactus Valley Elementary fifth-graders and the fifth-grade team are hosting the inaugural Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. The event will pit fifth-graders against parents and community members from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Cactus Valley Elementary in Silt. Questions will range from first to fifth grade and will include all content areas.

There will be pizza and popcorn available for purchase, as well as beverages. Spectators will also be able to win prizes.

Maura Fawley named to Millikin Fall 2019 dean’s list

Maura Fawley of Carbondale is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Millikin University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean’s list honors.