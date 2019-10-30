Fulbright alumnus newest CMC teacher certification professor

New Colorado Mountain College Assistant Professor Jean Kaya joins the teacher education program. Originally from the Republic of the Congo, Kaya recently earned his doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction from Southern Illinois University.

Ed Kosmicki photo

The newest faculty member to join Colorado Mountain College’s teacher education program comes to his position by way of the Republic of the Congo.

Jean Kaya came to the U.S. as a Fulbright Foreign Student to complete his master’s degree and has been in the United States for several years.

According to a press release, he studied and taught at Southern Illinois University–Carbondale, where he recently earned his doctorate in curriculum and instruction. He joins CMC as an assistant professor in the teacher education program, and will be teaching at both CMC Glenwood Springs and at the Vail Valley Campus in Edwards.

This semester, he’s spending more time at the Edwards campus where he’s teaching two classes: Methods of Primary Literacy Instruction and How People Learn. He’s also co-teaching an internship seminar and providing field support to CMC student teachers.

Kaya earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in modern foreign languages from Marien Ngouabi University in Brazzaville, Congo.w At Southern Illinois University, he earned both his doctorate and received a second master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

He notes that Congo is a country with approximately 67 ethnic languages in addition to two national languages and French, the language of education and administration. He speaks three Congolese languages fluently: Kituba, Lingala and Beembe. He also speaks fluent French and English, as well as conversational Spanish.

“Kaya believes his background is well-suited for teaching CMC students to be effective teachers in American schools,” according to the release.

“Teachers in the U.S. are finding themselves teaching in the same classes both English learners and native speakers of English,” Kaya said in the release. “My language and teaching expertise and the diversity in my classes are, I believe, two of the major aspects that contribute to the wealth of future educators’ learning experiences.”