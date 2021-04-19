Garfield County libraries hosts discussion on diversifying public participation in the outdoors

Garfield County libraries will host James Edward Mills in its second event of the spring lecture series for a virtual conversation about changing the faces of the outdoors.

A news release states the event is free for all to attend and will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. The presentation will simultaneously be streamed in English and Spanish, a choice that reflects the theme of Mills’ message that focuses on how the great outdoors are meant to be enjoyed by everyone. Currently, minority populations are less likely to seek out recreation and adventure in designated wilderness spaces and protected lands, the release states.

“Bridging this ‘adventure gap’ often requires role models who can inspire the uninitiated to experience and enjoy wild places,” the release states.

Mills is a freelance journalist and an independent media producer who specializes in telling stories about recreation in the outdoors, environmental conservation, sustainable living and charitable giving. He is the author of “The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors,” and stands by the thought that all it takes to inspire a love of the outdoors is an introduction, something that can make the difference from someone venturing out there to those who never had the chance.

The release states that bringing diversity to those who enjoy the outdoors is necessary for our country’s wilderness to be protected – everyone needs to learn how to be a steward and advocate for the preservation of these spaces.

Those interested in tuning in can visit this Zoom link to view the presentation https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85444733202 and more information can be found on the Garfield County Libraries website, here , or its Facebook page.