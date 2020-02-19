Library News column: Video streaming now available with your library card

Our libraries recently added a subscription to Kanopy, a leader in on-demand video streaming. You can choose from more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films and world cinema. Each month your library card gives you access to watch up to 10 films at no cost.

Not only can you watch great films, you also have unlimited access to “The Great Courses” within Kanopy. This is a series of videos where you can learn everything about anything from some of the world’s greatest professors. Photography? Yes. American history? Of course. How to train a dog? Sure. Nuclear physics? Affirmative. It’s all within The Great Courses, now at your fingertips.

Additionally, you have access to Kanopy Kids, which is a section within Kanopy that contains TV shows, movies, language learning videos, and animated books specifically for children. Here you’ll find greats like “Sesame Street” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” as well as animated books such as “Scaredy Squirrel,” “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” Kanopy Kids features unlimited plays so children are free to explore enriching, educational, and entertaining content.

Kanopy films and videos are free and on-demand with your library card. Access is available 24/7 by clicking on the listing for Kanopy or Kanopy Kids on the Garfield County Libraries’ website at http://www.gcpld.org/research. So, pop some popcorn and enjoy something new (or an old favorite) tonight.

Emily Hisel is communications and marketing manager for the Garfield County Libraries.