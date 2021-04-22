National Geographic photographer Pete McBride to speak at CMC’s virtual sustainability conference

Colorado photographer, filmmaker and writer Pete McBride, here on assignment at the Grand Canyon, will give the keynote address at CMC’s online “Envision Sustainability 2021” conference on April 23. The event is free and open to the public. Register at https://coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/ .



“Envision Sustainability 2021”is the fifth annual conference from Colorado Mountain College presented by the Bachelors of Arts in Sustainability Studies program. Over 30 graduating students from the Sustainability Studies program will be giving “flash talks” or short presentations based on one of the following four themes: community development, land and river management, social justice and sustainability and climate change adaptation.

A news release states Pete McBride will deliver the keynote address to kick off the conference.

“A native Coloradan, McBride grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley, and has spent two decades traveling to over 75 countries on assignment for National Geographic, Smithsonian and others while advocating for the conservation of water and wild places,” the release states.

McBride is a photographer, filmmaker and writer determined to capture the audience’s attention when it comes to the climate crisis, issues of sustainability. He won the National Outdoor Book Award and the Public Lands Book of the Year awards in 2019 for his book, “The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim.”

CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, will also be speaking at the conference to present the college’s visions for what sustainability could look like in the various mountain communities its campuses are based in. The event is free to the public and available through Zoom, however spots are limited and filling up quickly. To learn more about the conference and register visit this link: https://coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/ .