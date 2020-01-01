Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene

On a recent trip out of town, I stopped to explore the local library and pass a little time. I picked up “Once More We Saw Stars” because the title caught my eye. I liked the way it sounded, and the book cover was pleasing enough. I began reading the first couple of pages and was instantly thrown into a wave of emotions I did not expect. Over the next 45 minutes, I cried three times but continued reading. That is, until my family reminded me that we had to leave. The book came home with me.

This book, this story, is about heartbreak. The author takes you through the day in which he and his wife unexpectedly lost their young daughter in a freak accident. It catches you off guard — just like a moment of tremendous loss that you don’t see coming, and that you cannot change. The author does not shy away from the raw, overwhelming truth of that pain. It is a brave thing to examine that type of emotion. I am amazed he was able to put it into words so well.

Yet this book is also about how life continues on after a tragedy. It documents how the author and his wife made their way through life after losing their little girl. He discusses their different coping mechanisms, their support system, and the ways in which they both stumbled and succeeded to make it through to the next day. And then the next. Their journey (just like anyone else who has experienced the loss of a loved one) is powerful.

“Once More We Saw Stars” is not an easy read. But I do believe it’s worth it. Stories like this remind us to hug our loved ones a little tighter. They remind us to help our friends and family through tough times. And they remind us to give ourselves a break sometimes when we, ourselves, face pain, feelings of guilt or loss.

There will never be a magic pill for these trials we face in life. But stories like the one in this book can give us the courage to face the truth head-on and keep going.

Emily Hisel is communications and marketing manager for the Garfield Public Libraries.