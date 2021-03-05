Online and in-person registration options for early childhood education offered by Roaring Fork School District

Local parents can now register their children for the Roaring Fork School District’s early childhood program online, a district news release states. Beginning at 9 a.m. March 8 a link will become available on the district website for the 2021-22 school year. There also will still be in-person registration April 7.

For the in-person registration date, parents can go between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to the school where they’d like to enroll their child. A map of all the schools can be found here . The press release stated parents only need to complete one form of registration, either online or in-person, and that no deposit is required, but a $100 deposit will be collected once the child is accepted into the program.

There is programming for children who are 12 months (and walking) to 3 years old, and preschool for children 3-5 years old, the release stated. There will be bilingual staff present at in-person registration to assist families, and the required forms will be in both English and Spanish. A copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records is also needed to complete the process for the coming school year.

For more information parents can visit the district’s enrollment page here , or contact the school directly to set up a time for a tour.