Online kindergarten registration opens March 8 for Roaring Fork School District families

The Roaring Fork School District will have an online registration option open for kindergarten students beginning March 8, a news release stated. There will also be the traditional, in-person registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 16 at the school parents plan on having their student attend. Both registration options will be done on a computer, but parents only need to do one or the other, not both, the release stated. In order for a student to begin kindergarten this fall they must be five years old on or before Oct. 1. Full or half-day kindergarten is free for local families and a copy of the student’s birth certificate and immunization records should be submitted at registration or prior to the first day of school.

The release stated the schools offering kindergarten are Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary and Riverview PK-8 School in Glenwood Springs; Crystal River Elementary and Carbondale Community School (K-8) in Carbondale; and Basalt Elementary. If the family is applying for Carbondale Community School or another local charter school, the application process is different and must be completed by April 2. Parents can find more information about registration for these schools here .

Beginning in March, the schools will offer tours for families to learn more about both the registration process and the curriculum offered, the release stated. For more information about tours, families should call the school they’re interested in directly to set up an appointment. In addition to tours, there will be virtual information nights for the following schools at these dates:

Glenwood Springs Elementary: 6 p.m. April 1

Riverview: 6 p.m. April 6

Sopris Elementary: 5:30 p.m. April 7

Crystal River Elementary: 5:30 p.m. April 8

Basalt Elementary: 5:30 p.m. April 8

To learn more about these events and get the access codes, visit the district calendar here .