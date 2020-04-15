Roaring Fork, Re-2 schools begin 2020-21 kindergarten registration process

With schools closed through at least April 30 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Roaring Fork Schools are changing the process for kindergarten registration, which was scheduled for Friday, April 17.

District elementary schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are instead launching an online intent-to-enroll form Friday that all parents with upcoming kindergarteners will be asked to complete by June 30.

According to a district news release, parents who complete the intent-to-enroll form will have the opportunity to indicate their preferred school of enrollment and share their contact information to receive information and updates about the kindergarten registration process.

The form will be available in both English and Spanish. Families who do not have online access can leave a message for Olga Villasenor, the district’s office manager who is bilingual in English and Spanish, at 970-384-6004.

“This form will not replace the in-person registration process, which will still take place in late summer, assuming restrictions on social gatherings have been lifted at that time,” according to the release. “The in-person process is necessary because of state and federal regulations that require parents to respond to a series of questions that provide for special student services.

Children must be age 5 on or before Oct. 1, 2020 to enroll in kindergarten for next school year. Full- and half-day kindergarten is offered at no cost to parents. The district’s elementary schools are:

Glenwood Springs — Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary and Riverview PK-8 School

Carbondale — Crystal River Elementary and Carbondale Community School* (K-8)

Basalt — Basalt Elementary

See the attendance area map on the district website.

Carbondale Community School and other local charter schools have a separate application process. Parents must apply for admission by April 3. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/yh827bam.

Garfield Re-2 kindergarten registration open

The Garfield Re-2 School District has also officially opened the online kindergarten enrollment portal at https://bit.ly/re2_classof2033

The registration portal can be found on the Garfield Re-2 website [www.garfieldre2.net]. Registration information is available in both English and Spanish.

Traditionally, parents and guardians are asked to complete the online portion and then finalize the registration process with an in-person follow-up meeting to provide supporting documentation, according to a district press release.

“This year, families are encouraged to upload all of their supporting documentation via the online portal. School secretaries will contact registered families to follow up regarding their prospective kindergarten student.”

Schools may also be holding in-person kindergarten meet-and-greets once the physical distancing requirements are lifted. Individual schools are to announce that information if and when these dates are secured.

Important information to know prior to beginning the registration process:

• All kindergarten slots are full-time unless part-time is requested;

• Children must be five by Oct. 1, 2020 to be enrolled in Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year;

• When registering for Kindergarten, parents should have the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residence documents — this may include a utility bill, driver’s license, rental/lease agreement or property tax statement. Photos of these documents can be taken and uploaded into the online portal;

• Children currently enrolled in a Garfield Re-2 Pre-school program do not need to register for kindergarten;

• CMC Pre-School or any other pre-school should register online for their home attendance area school;

• All 2020-21 kindergarten students should be enrolled at their home attendance area school;

Phones at the schools are still being monitored. For assistance enrolling in any Garfield Re-2 kindergarten program, contact the school directly, leave a message and someone should get back shortly.

• Cactus Valley Elementary, Silt (970) 665-7850

• Elk Creek Elementary, New Castle (970) 665-6900

• Kathryn Senor Elem, New Castle (970) 665-7700

• Wamsley Elementary, Rifle (970) 665-7950

• Highland Elementary, Rifle (970) 665-6800

• Graham Mesa Elementary, Rifle (970) 665-7500