Roaring Fork School District invites student award winners to attend board meeting

This week’s Roaring Fork School District board meeting starts off a little differently: students from high schools and middle schools in the district will be taking the spotlight.

Instead of inviting folks to the standard Zoom link meetings can be accessed from, Angie Davlyn, Senior Project Manager from RFSD, said things will be kicked off on a Google Meet link so members of the board can see the students whose accomplishments they’ll be celebrating.

“It fills a role for the board members to be able to have the ability to honor and celebrate students who have achieved these very significant awards,” Davlyn said.

The student awards are scholarships or academic competitions either on a national level or where the student placed in the top 5 at the state level. There are 17 students in particular from Glenwood Springs Middle School who will be acknowledged for a storytelling project that granted them recognition by Expeditionary Learning (EL) Education. Their stories honed in on hardships and their immigration experiences.

“I think the kids are most motivated by making a difference and making a change,” GSMS Principal Joel Hathaway said. “… Being able to hear stories from storytellers we usually don’t hear from, having a voice from experiences that might be different than our own.”

Lucia Campbell, the teacher from GSMS who worked with these students, said she’d like to thank the RFSD board for taking the time to honor them, and believes that this experience will give the students the confidence to keep aiming high, and hopefully inspire others as well.

“I’m so proud of these students and their work. … I think it’s empowerment and an effort to honor diversity, I think the students will read it that way,” Campbell said. “I think it’s a message of inclusion which is something the district is working hard on.”

Some of the other awards students will be acknowledged for are GreenHouse scholars, state mock trial participants and members of All-State band.

“From the board’s perspective they’re just excited to meet, even virtually, to be able to put a name and a face on these students who have achieved such a significant state or national academic honor,” Davlyn said.

In addition to the awards celebration at 6:15 p.m. the other big item on the agenda will be the first budget hearing for the 2021-2022 school year, Davlyn said. All are encouraged and welcome to attend the student celebration to show support for the hardwork and success of some of RFSD’s students for this past year.

“We are incredibly proud of all these students have accomplished. We know that there are many more students in the district that have received significant honors as well, but this is one way for the board to sort of meet a fairly large handful of students who have gained this top scholarship honor status,” Davlyn said.

