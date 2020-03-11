Two Glenwood High School teams headed to state mock trial competition

Glenwood’s A team members include Libby Claassen, Brittany Gutierrez, Kate Malloy, Linnaea Petterson, Pilar Melendez, Kate Shanahan, Sophia Vigil and Lily Webber.

Provided

Glenwood’s top two teams claimed the first and third positions at the Western Slope Mock Trial Tournament in Glenwood Springs Feb. 29 and March 1, earning the right to advance to the State Mock Trial Tournament sponsored by the Colorado Bar Association.

Eleven teams competed in this year’s Regional Tournament from Glenwood Springs High School, Rifle High School, Grand Junction High School, Fruita Monument High School. Liberty Classic Academy (New Castle) and Telluride High School.

Glenwood head coach Charlie Willman said that it was the most competitive regional tournament in the history of the program.

Five teams tied, winning three rounds and losing one round. Based on tie breakers, Glenwood B team came in first, Grand Junction’s Orange team came in second and Glenwood’s A team came in third. The top three teams advance to state. Glenwood’s C team and the team from Telluride came in fourth and fifth.

“We are always shooting for the championship,” Willman said of Glenwood’s prospects at the state competition. “The ideal championship round would be Team A versus Team B.”

Last year, Glenwood’s Team A came in third and Team B seventh at the State Tournament.

Several Glenwood team members also took home multiple individual awards: Pilar Melendez, Bridget Carrington, Anna Carrington and Hannah Feeney won best attorney awards; and Alicia Lowe, Hannah Fenney, Lily Webber and Sophia Vigil won best witness awards.

Glenwood’s A team members are Libby Claassen, Brittany Gutierrez, Kate Malloy, Linnaea Petterson, Pilar Melendez, Kate Shanahan, Sophia Vigil and Lily Webber.

Glenwood’s B team members are Helen Bolton, Anna Carrington, Bridget Carrington, Omar De La Cruz, Hannah Feeney, Willy Marshall, Grace Oliver, Nicole Powell and Luis Quinones.

And, Team C members are Paige Flentge, Vincent Faas, Angel Hernandez, Alicia Lowe, Madelyn Mintz, Sofia Mohl, Jack Otto, and Marcus Winton.

In addition to Willman, coaches are Zac Parsons, Isabel Carlson and Wes Burke.