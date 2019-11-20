Eighth annual Turkey Trot in Rifle to benefit Rifle High School track and field

Runners participate in last year's Turkey Trot in Rifle.

Chris Bomba / Provided

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that won’t leave you stuffed.

“We have families that, this is their tradition now,” Chris Bomba, Rifle High School Track and Field coach, said of the Thanksgiving Day 5K race.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Eighth Annual Turkey Trot will commence at Cooper Field in Deerfield Park, 182 E 30th St. Rifle.

On-site registration for the Thanksgiving Day event opens at 7:30 a.m. with the Little Gobbler Trot beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the Turkey Trot at 9 a.m.

“We started the Turkey Trot partly as a fundraiser but also as a community outreach event,” Bomba said.

The 5K costs $30 for individuals and $80 for families or teams of five, proceeds of which benefit the Rifle High School Track and Field program.

Additionally, the Little Gobbler Trot costs $20 per child.

According to Bomba, earlier this year rodents damaged the team’s pole vault and high jump pits, which were stored away in sheds.

Bomba said the track and field team hoped to raise approximately $4,000 from this year’s Turkey Trot to go toward their replacement.

This year’s event will also honor former Rifle High School staff member Cande DeLoera, who died of cancer.

“He was just an amazing person. He survived a heart attack and then became a runner,” Bomba said of DeLoera. “You could always see him running around town.”

According to Bomba, the 5K’s route follows a loop around the park and usually concludes by 10 a.m.

“We have a big loop that we do right around the park there,” Bomba said. “There’s one place that’s on grass but the rest of it’s on pavement to be a little bit easier on people.”

In addition to welcoming all skill levels, the Turkey Trot also encourages costumes.

This year’s best-dressed male and female entrants will each take home a pumpkin pie, too.

“Every year we have some families and some teams that put together some pretty creative costumes,” Bomba said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

