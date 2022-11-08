Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns
The following results represent partial returns as of 9:20 p.m. for Garfield County, and 11:15 p.m. updates on Colorado House District 57, Senate District 8 and 3rd Congressional District voting.
Garfield County Commissioner District 1
Ryan Gordon (D) — 9,830
Tom Jankovsky (R) — 9,487
Glenwood Springs Question 2C (Lodging tax for workforce housing)
Yes — 1,757
No — 1,481
Carbondale Question 2A (Short-term vacation rentals tax for workforce housing)
Yes — 1,833
No — 703
Garfield County Clerk and Recorder
Jackie Harmon (R) — 9,590
Becky Moller (D) — 9,327
Garfield County Treasurer
Carrie Couey (R) — 9,519
Aron Diaz (D) — 9,396
Multi-county races (from the Colorado Secretary of State Election website)
Colorado House District 57
Elizabeth Velasco (D) — 54.8%
Perry Will (R) — 45.2%
Third Congressional District
Adam Frisch (D) — 51.3%
Lauren Boebert (R) — 48.7%
Colorado Senate District 8
Dylan Roberts (D) — 56.1%
Matt Solomon (R) — 43.9%
