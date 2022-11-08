 Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns | PostIndependent.com
Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns

News News |

Staff Report
  

The following results represent partial returns as of 9:20 p.m. for Garfield County, and 11:15 p.m. updates on Colorado House District 57, Senate District 8 and 3rd Congressional District voting.

Garfield County Commissioner District 1

Ryan Gordon (D) — 9,830

Tom Jankovsky (R) — 9,487

Glenwood Springs Question 2C (Lodging tax for workforce housing)

Yes — 1,757

No — 1,481

Carbondale Question 2A (Short-term vacation rentals tax for workforce housing)

Yes — 1,833

No — 703

Garfield County Clerk and Recorder

Jackie Harmon (R) — 9,590

Becky Moller (D) — 9,327

Garfield County Treasurer

Carrie Couey (R) — 9,519

Aron Diaz (D) — 9,396

Multi-county races (from the Colorado Secretary of State Election website)

Colorado House District 57

Elizabeth Velasco (D) — 54.8%

Perry Will (R) — 45.2%

Third Congressional District

Adam Frisch (D) — 51.3%

Lauren Boebert (R) — 48.7%

Colorado Senate District 8

Dylan Roberts (D) — 56.1%

Matt Solomon (R) — 43.9%

Election
