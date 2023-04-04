Election alert: Zalinski defeats Hershey for at-large Glenwood Council seat, Schachter wins Ward 3
Challenger Erin Zalinski has defeated incumbent Tony Hershey for the at-large Glenwood Springs City Council seat, according to unofficial final election results released by the city Tuesday night.
In the Ward 3 race, challenger Sumner Schachter has defeated incumbent Charlie Willman.
A full report will follow.
The outcome of the election is not official until the completion of the canvass of votes and certification of results, a city news release states.
Here are the results:
City Councilor-At Large
Erin Zalinski – 939
Tony Hershey – 897
City Councilor-Ward 3
Sumner Schachter – 236
Charlie Willman – 167
City Councilor-Ward 1
Marco Dehm – 184 (uncontested)
City Councilor-Ward 4
Mitchell Weimer – 250 (uncontested)
Total number of ballots cast in election: 1,848
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.