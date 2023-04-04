Election alert: Zalinski defeats Hershey for at-large Glenwood Council seat, Schachter wins Ward 3

Erin Zalinski speaks during the Monday, March 20, 2023 Glenwood Springs Issues and Answers City Council Candidates Forum.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Challenger Erin Zalinski has defeated incumbent Tony Hershey for the at-large Glenwood Springs City Council seat, according to unofficial final election results released by the city Tuesday night.

In the Ward 3 race, challenger Sumner Schachter has defeated incumbent Charlie Willman.

A full report will follow.

The outcome of the election is not official until the completion of the canvass of votes and certification of results, a city news release states.

Here are the results:

City Councilor-At Large

Erin Zalinski – 939

Tony Hershey – 897

City Councilor-Ward 3

Sumner Schachter – 236

Charlie Willman – 167

City Councilor-Ward 1

Marco Dehm – 184 (uncontested)

City Councilor-Ward 4

Mitchell Weimer – 250 (uncontested)

Total number of ballots cast in election: 1,848