Election for Glenwood city council is right around the corner

Only 90 days until the next local election, which means Tuesday was the first day to circulate nominating petitions for open Glenwood Springs City Council seats.

One of the city’s At-Large council seats, currently held by Tony Hershey, will be decided in the April 4 city election, along with the Ward 1 seat held by recently appointed member Marco Dehm, the Ward 3 seat held by incumbent Charlie Willman and the Ward 4 seat held by incumbent Paula Stepp.

Stepp has already announced she will not be running for re-election in her ward due to the amount of time involved with holding a council position and what she said was a lack of adequate compensation for that time given.

She has offered an extensive amount of time as a councilor who also acts as a council liaison for multiple boards, committees and commissions including:

The River Commission

The Airport Board

Club 20

The Ruedi Water and Power Authority

An alternate for the Financial Advisory Board

An alternate for the Tourism Promotion Board

An alternate for the Housing Commission

Each of the other members whose terms are up indicated they will run again in this election, except for Hershey who said he has still not decided.

Candidates must gather signatures of at least 25 registered voters from within their ward of residence or citywide if they intend to run for the At-Large seat.

Here’s a map of the city ward boundaries:

City-ward-map

All candidates, political committees and issues must register with the city clerk before accepting or making any contributions, and all candidates shall certify by affidavit filed with the city clerk, within ten days, that the candidate is familiar with the provisions of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, according to Colorado state law.

Following is the election timeline:

Jan. 4

The first day applications for absentee ballots may be filed in writing to the clerk.

Jan. 23

The last day a nomination petition can be circulated and signed prior to regular elections; also the deadline for filing nomination petitions to run for city council.

Jan. 27

The deadline to amend a nominating petition to correct or replace signatures.

Jan. 31

The last day to withdraw from nomination with a written affidavit from the candidate withdrawing, which must be signed by the candidate withdrawing and filed with the municipal clerk.

Feb. 17

The deadline to mail ballots and ballot materials to any person listed as an active military or an overseas voter in statewide voter list.

March 13

First day ballots can be mailed to registered city voters. It is also the first day ballots can be made available at the clerk’s office.

March 14

FCPA Report of Contributions and Expenditures due to the city clerk. A $50 fine will be charged to a candidate who does not return them on time.

March 20

The last day to mail ballot packets, and the first day mail ballots may be counted.

March 31

Second FCPA Report of Contributions and Expenditures due to the city clerk.

April 4

Election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 12

The last day ballots can be counted.

April 14

The last day an interested party may submit a written request for a recount at their own expense.

April 21

The last day for a person to contest the election of any person to municipal office by filing with the municipal clerk’s office.

May 4

The last day final FCPA Reports of Contributions and Expenditures due to the city clerk.