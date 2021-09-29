Election forums scheduled in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs

With the Nov. 2 elections on the horizon, two public forums could provide voters an opportunity to familiarize themselves with ballot measures and Roaring Fork School District Board of Education candidates.

Glenwood Springs

A community meeting at the Morgridge Commons is slated to highlight local and statewide ballot measures as well as introduce Roaring Fork school board candidates, a Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association news release states.

The Issues and Answers Forum will be moderated by Ron Milhorn, the Colorado West Broadcasting/KMTS Radio news director, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Glenwood Springs Public Library building, 815 Cooper Ave.

Community members can attend in person or virtually, an attendance link will be posted at http://www.glenwoodchamber.com/issues-answers prior to the meeting.

Questions for the candidates or regarding upcoming ballot measures can be submitted at http://www.glenwoodchamber.com/issues-answers .

Carbondale

During a Roaring Fork school board candidate forum in Carbondale, candidates plan to share information about themselves and respond to questions curated by the forum’s moderator, Cristal Logan, the Aspen Institute vice president of Aspen Community Programs and Engagement.

Scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 13 at the Roaring Fork School District’s Carbondale office, 400 Sopris Ave., masks will be required and limited seating will be available, a school district news release stated. The public will not have the opportunity to participate in the meeting, but area residents can submit question suggestions online by visiting http://www.rfsd.k12.co.us .

The forum is slated to be livestreamed. Contact RFSD Public Information Officer Kelsy Been at 970-384-6009 or by email at kelsybeen@rfschools.com for more information about submitting questions or attending the meeting virtually.

Roaring Fork School District Board of Education election candidates District A (four-year term): Chase McWhorter, Kenneth “Kenny” Teitler District E (four-year term): Steven G. Fotion, Kathryn Kuhlenberg

