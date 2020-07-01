Election results update: The latest tallies in key state and regional primary races | PostIndependent.com
Election results update: The latest tallies in key state and regional primary races

Staff Report
  

Post Independent Garfield County elections graphic

Though the margins of victory in contested Colorado Primary Election races that were decided Tuesday haven’t changed substantially, the number of votes counted continue to change as final returns were still being reported from some counties.

Here is the latest tally in the key area and statewide political party primaries, according to results posted to the Colorado Secretary of State Office’s website.

U.S. SENATE Democratic Primary

John Hickenlooper — 59% (543,609); Andrew Romanoff — 41% (372,171)

U.S. SENATE Libertarian Primary

Raymon Anthony Doane — 63% (3,600); Gaylon Kent — 37% (2,140)

3rd Congressional District Republican Primary

Lauren Boebert — 55% (57,631); Scott Tipton — 45% (47,890)

3rd Congressional District Democratic Primary

Diane Mitsch Bush — 61% (63,355); James Iacino — 39% (39,847)

Colorado Senate District 8 Republican Primary

Bob Rankin — 63% (11,629); Debra Irvine — 37% (6,750)

Colorado Senate District 8 Democratic Primary

Karl Hanlon — 56% (10,596); Arn Menconi — 44% (8,245)

