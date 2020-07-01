Election results update: The latest tallies in key state and regional primary races
Though the margins of victory in contested Colorado Primary Election races that were decided Tuesday haven’t changed substantially, the number of votes counted continue to change as final returns were still being reported from some counties.
Here is the latest tally in the key area and statewide political party primaries, according to results posted to the Colorado Secretary of State Office’s website.
U.S. SENATE Democratic Primary
John Hickenlooper — 59% (543,609); Andrew Romanoff — 41% (372,171)
U.S. SENATE Libertarian Primary
Raymon Anthony Doane — 63% (3,600); Gaylon Kent — 37% (2,140)
3rd Congressional District Republican Primary
Lauren Boebert — 55% (57,631); Scott Tipton — 45% (47,890)
3rd Congressional District Democratic Primary
Diane Mitsch Bush — 61% (63,355); James Iacino — 39% (39,847)
Colorado Senate District 8 Republican Primary
Bob Rankin — 63% (11,629); Debra Irvine — 37% (6,750)
Colorado Senate District 8 Democratic Primary
Karl Hanlon — 56% (10,596); Arn Menconi — 44% (8,245)
