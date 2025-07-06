Electrical orientation program sparks Coal Ridge students’ interest in careers

When a flyer landed in the inbox of Coal Ridge High School Counselor Kat Nichols, she knew it had potential—especially for students looking for a hands-on career path right after high school.

Six Coal Ridge juniors and seniors took advantage of a unique opportunity this spring to participate in a six-to-eight-week Electrical Orientation course hosted by the Western Colorado Independent Electrical Contractors (WCIEC). Funded by EPIC (Education Providers & Industry Collaborating) through the Colorado River BOCES, the course introduced students to the basics of electrical work—and, for some, sparked the start of a lifelong career.

“The kids got $350 for the program and another $100 for transportation,” said Nichols. “That all came from the EPIC program from the Colorado River BOCES. So, $450 times six students—it’s about a $2,500 investment in the future careers of our students.”

Senior Diego Resendiz signed up after Nichols promoted the opportunity in the senior and junior home base classrooms, and it seemed like an excellent opportunity.

“They said they would pay our schooling, or they would give us a little scholarship to go if we were some of the first people to sign up,” he said. “So we just decided to sign up.”

Neva Hiscock, director of the WCIEC, explained that participating students practiced basic wiring techniques using 12-volt setups in WCIEC’s 4,500-square-foot Glenwood Springs training center. At least four of the six sessions included hands-on activities. Neva noted that licensed electricians supported each session to ensure student safety.

We learned how to do a one-way switch, two-way… we learned how to bend a pipe conduit, run wires,” explained senior Sebastian Bejarano. “It was pretty cool because, being hands-on, you actually learn. When you have someone just talking to you, sometimes you don’t really pick up stuff—but once you’re hands-on, it kind of sticks with you.”

For junior Hayden Miller, the experience opened his eyes to possibilities after high school.

“I thought this was a cool opportunity because I’m trying to explore opportunities for what I want to do after high school. After this class, I’m looking towards the electrician path. The class just made it so I have an understanding of what the future might look like.

A Career With Power and Purpose

That’s music to Neva’s ears.

Nationwide, said Neva, the U.S. is short more than 73,000 electricians, and the need is felt deeply on the Western Slope.

“I can’t tell you a contractor that’s not looking [for workers],” said Neva. WCIEC works with about 40 contractors from Aspen to Grand Junction, all eager to find skilled talent.

Starting wages for electrical apprentices typically range from approximately $18 to $24 per hour, depending on the location and job type. Journeymen can earn $28–$30+, and experienced workers can go even higher. WCIEC’s program offers a unique benefit: contractors pay the tuition upfront, often reimbursing students as they hit performance milestones. Some even offer merit raises based on grades.

And thanks to generous donors, WCIEC distributed more than $110,000 in scholarships this year—making this one of the most accessible career pathways available.

Nichols emphasized the value of these experiences, especially for students who may not see themselves in traditional academic paths.

“They see themselves having a real future—even when they might have struggled in traditional school,” she said. “It’s such a great return on investment. If you can put out a few bucks to support a kid becoming an electrician—something this valley desperately needs—it’s a win for everyone.”

She also praised Neva for meeting students exactly where they are.

“She’s really good at talking to them and making them comfortable. She’ll chat with them for a few minutes, then say, ‘Alright guys, let’s go work on some wiring.’ She explains it all and just does a really great job.”

At the end of the year, and as the program wrapped up and students begin looking toward what’s next, the path is clearer for Hayden, Diego, Giovanni, and Sebastian.

“I would recommend it,” said Resendiz. “It’s something new to try. You’ll never know if you end up liking it or not.”