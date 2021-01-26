Eligible Garfield County residents can now schedule vaccination appointments at Valley View Hospital





Valley View Hospital has announced they are now accepting eligible Garfield County residents to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a news release.

Anyone who falls under Phases 1A and 1B are being asked to make an appointment online. Included under these vaccination categories are various essential workers, people aged 70 or older.

Valley View will provide the COVID-19 vaccination dose Wednesday and the second dose Feb. 19, the release states. Eligible residents must be available for the second dose in order to receive the first.

Appointments are available based on vaccine supply.

“Per Garfield County Public Health, we are currently in Phase 1A and limited 1B categories,” the release states. “If you schedule yourself for an appointment and are not in an eligible population, you will be turned away.”

This new vaccination process is to better support scheduling, the release states. Valley View is doing their best to schedule Individuals who’ve been added to the waitlist.

“There will no longer be a waitlist for current or future eligible populations due to the resources required to manage such a waitlist,” the release states.

People without online capabilities can make a vaccination appointment by calling 970-384-7632.