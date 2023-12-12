Emergency code change about theft in Rifle passed last week

Rifle City Council last week passed an emergency code change aligning theft penalties with Colorado standards.

The state of Colorado has specific penalties for thefts, a tier system for different dollar amounts. City Attorney Jim Neu read them out to the council:

If the object(s) stolen has a dollar amount of less than $300, the penalty for that theft is a fine of no more than $300, or imprisonment of more than 10 days or both.

If the object(s) stolen is valued at over $300 but less than $750, the penalty for that theft is a fine of no more than $750, or imprisonment of more than 120 days or both.

If the object(s) stolen has a dollar amount of more than $750, but less than $1,000, the penalty for this theft is a fine of no more than $1,000, or imprisonment of 364 days in jail or both.

Rifle’s original penalties were:

Class A: if the theft of the object is more than $100, but less than $1,000, there will be a $2,000 fine and up to 364 days in jail.

Class B: if the theft of the object is less than $100, there will be a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Class C: $1,000 fine and up to ten days in jail.

“We have the ability to punish that much, but we never have,” Neu told council.

The state wants Rifle to implement the state code into their own, so Neu brought it to council.

“It’s due tomorrow. They gave us an extension of three weeks, but it doesn’t give us enough time for a second reading, so it’s tomorrow,” Neu said of the emergency ordinance.

“Rifle had a case with theft, and the defendants in this municipal court case took it and they’re petitioning the Supreme Court to ask if city code can be different than state statutes. Instead of going to the Supreme Court, Rifle chose to match the state statutes,” he said to the Post Independent in a later interview. “I don’t know the number, but any litigation is almost always in the tens of thousands of dollars.”

He also said that, because it’s around the holidays, asking other municipalities for support to keep their old penalties would be difficult

“We’re alone,” he said.

Councilor Brian Condie believes that Rifle’s original code is more of a deterrent to anyone planning on stealing in Rifle.

“There’s larger cities out there who have even stricter codes than we do,” he said, stating his opinion. “Why isn’t the state going after them?”

Condie said that if this ordinance passes that Rifle is giving up a right to protect their citizens.

“This is a pernicious path to a very bad policy that will bring harm to our community within five years. We will have the looting and the robbing and the car break-ins that we’re seeing in larger cities if we’re tied and lose our ability to charge $2,000 for a $300 crime, where the state says we can only charge $100 for a $300 crime. Where’s the deterrent?” Condie said. “You get a $200 bonus every time you get caught stealing $300.”

Kathy Pototsky, the court administrator, presented observations about theft in Rifle.

“Because we’re on the I-70 corridor, we get what we would call transient people that are just driving through, stealing stuff at Walmart, and keep driving on,” she said. “The vast majority of our cases here in Rifle are theft cases and a vast majority of those are committed by people that are multiple offenders, and by that I don’t mean once or twice, we have people who have been 15, 20 times.”

Councilor Alicia Gresley said that the council needs to start having a larger conversation about these code changes. She also voiced concerns about how much it would cost the city to try and fight this code change.

As the councilors voted on the emergency ordinance, Clint Hostettler voiced reluctance to fight against the proposed code change, despite his disapproval.

“As much as I disagree with this,” he said. “I can’t take taxpayer money and decide that by standing up for Rifle, I’m using the taxpayer money. If it was my money, and I could afford it, it would definitely be a no (to the change), but I have to say yes.”

Mayor Pro Tem Chris Bornholdt expressed that he didn’t like the code change either, but it wasn’t the right time to fight it. None of the councilors said anything in support of the code change.

“I just want to clarify that this isn’t the state, it’s the defendants utilizing their rights to use the courts and then nonprofits jumping in with agendas. If the state told us what to do, it’d be easier, we’d just do it,” Neu said.

The emergency code change required a super majority for it to pass, which is six members of council.

The code change passed with Councilor Condie in opposition.