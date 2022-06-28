Emergency drill at Grand Valley High School on Wednesday morning

Several agencies are slated to conduct emergency drills and exercises at Grand Valley High School in Parachute from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday morning, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

The exercises means the area immediately around Grand Valley High School will be closed to the public, the release states.

“The idea is to test the reaction time, various equipment operation, interagency coordination and support in preparation for an actual emergency or incident,” the release states. “Such an incident could likely test all these resources.”

The public will note, from a distance, the presence of various first responders and equipment including multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS with their resources moving on and off the site during the drill, the release states. Activities may be intense, at times, depending on what resources are being tested.

“These exercises are an important part of being prepared, should an actual incident or emergency occur,” the release states. “We appreciate the cooperation of the public as well as all parties involved.

Participating agencies include the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Care Flight, Classic Air Medical, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Parachute Police Department, Garfield County Emergency Management, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Grand Valley Fire Protection District, Grand River Health, Valley View Hospital, Grand Valley High School and the Northwest Regional Healthcare Coalition.