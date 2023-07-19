Emergency personnel respond to wildfire started by hit-and-run in Silt

A scene from the fire that was started in Silt by a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Colorado River Fire Rescue/Courtesy

Emergency officials responded to a traffic accident that was first reported at 4:52 p.m. Saturday. A hit-and-run incident which occurred at the intersection of Harness and Ukele lanes in Silt, an unidentified truck hit a power pole and fled the scene, sparking a fast-moving wildfire in the area, according to Garfield County Communications.

Responding to the 911 call, Colorado River Fire Rescue (CRFR) teams from three district stations were immediately deployed to the location. The fire, displaying flames up to 8 feet tall, was suppressed by these units, along with additional support from Interagency Fire.

Despite the intensity of the flames, firefighters were able to control the wildfire using a combination of water bucket drops from helicopters and hand lines from the engines. Two Single-Engine Air Tankers dropped retardant in the areas where structures were at risk.

With no wind present to intensify the wildfire and a nearby irrigation ditch helping to slow down its progression, the fire was successfully extinguished before it could reach any structures or personal property. The fire did cause some damage to fence posts and consumed 16 acres of grass, brush and weeds.

In total, 22 fire personnel were present at the scene. Additional aid came from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Silt Police Department, Garfield County Road and Bridge, and Excel Energy. Off-duty CRFR personnel were also called in to assist with the extinguishment or handle other calls.

In the wake of the incident, an evacuation order was issued at 6:17 p.m. to 457 residents living along Harness Lane east of CR 229 to 1st Street in Silt and South to U.S. Highway 6. The evacuation was lifted by 8:22 p.m. Saturday.

The hit-and-run accident that instigated the wildfire is now under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.