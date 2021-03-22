Emergency Water Line Repair Work on Midland Avenue Near Cardiff Glen
Glenwood city crews are working on an emergency waterline repair on Midland Avenue near the Cardiff Glen neighborhood, according to a news release.
“There is no expected time of completion however crews hope to finish work by late this evening. Traffic control is on site,” the release states.
The waterline was damaged during soil testing work in connection with the South Bridge Project, the release states.
The damaged water line has impacted service to only a few residences, but other homes in the area may experience reduced water pressure until the line is repaired.
Traffic control is on site to direct vehicles around the work area.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Glenwood Springs drivers can expect lane closures in South Midland Avenue construction zone until early summer
Rockfall mitigation work continues along the South Midland Avenue construction zone in Glenwood Springs.