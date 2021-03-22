Emergency Water Line Repair Work on Midland Avenue Near Cardiff Glen

Glenwood city crews are working on an emergency waterline repair on Midland Avenue near the Cardiff Glen neighborhood, according to a news release.

“There is no expected time of completion however crews hope to finish work by late this evening. Traffic control is on site,” the release states.

The waterline was damaged during soil testing work in connection with the South Bridge Project, the release states.

The damaged water line has impacted service to only a few residences, but other homes in the area may experience reduced water pressure until the line is repaired.

Traffic control is on site to direct vehicles around the work area.