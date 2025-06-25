English In Action opens new Center for Communication in El Jebel

English In Action has officially opened the doors to its new Center for Communication, marking a milestone moment for the Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit dedicated to helping adult immigrants learn English and build meaningful community connections.

The new, all-electric facility spans 6,000 square feet and features flexible space for one-on-one tutoring, small group classes, volunteer training and community gatherings. Located in El Jebel on the same site as the organization’s former modular building, the new center is easily accessible by foot, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and WeCycle and was made possible through a long-term land lease donated by Crawford Properties.

“For me, English In Action is my second home,” said Board Vice Chair Estela Lopez Gudiño. “The new building will represent the place where we can meet, learn, grow and flourish.”

Founded in 1994, English In Action serves nearly 400 adult learners each year with the help of 300 volunteer tutors. The organization also reaches more than 1,000 community members annually through outreach and educational programming. With the new center, the organization plans to double the number of people it serves over time.

Executive Director Lara Beaulieu said the project marks a major step forward in English In Action’s ability to grow and meet community needs.

“Our prior location was a double-wide modular and we were really bursting at the seams,” Beaulieu said. “This space allows for substantial expansion of our individual tutoring program, our small group English classes, digital literacy, and a lot of things we haven’t even imagined yet.”

The building features state-of-the-art technology in each room, furniture donated by Steelcase and design elements that reflect dignity, warmth and inclusivity for immigrant learners, according to Development Director Heather Hicks Stumpf.

“It wasn’t just a few donors that made this happen,” Hicks Stumpf said. “About half of our donors were our own participants — many giving their first or largest charitable donation ever.”

The $5.5 million project was funded through the organization’s “Welcome Home” capital campaign, which launched in 2022. The campaign drew support from more than 430 individuals and organizations, including 11 six-figure gifts and contributions from every segment of the local workforce — from business owners to educators, service workers to retirees.

“Relationships are built when we have common causes and share common spaces,” Beaulieu said. “This center honors the adult learners and immigrant community members who are so essential to our valley, as well as our volunteer tutors. It’s about learning, joy and connection.”

Lopez Gudiño said the building represents a long-held dream finally realized after nearly two decades of visioning.

“We don’t say that this is just an English In Action center for learning,” she said. “It’s more than that — it’s our second home.”

English In Action is actively seeking new volunteer tutors. Community members interested in getting involved can learn more at englishinaction.org .