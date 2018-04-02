5Point festival announces 2018 lineup

5Point Adventure Film Festival announced the lineup for the four-day festival on Monday. The event will take place April 19-22 at a variety of venues in Carbondale.

The 2018 feature film is "The Bikes of Wrath." It will be shown April 21 from 2:30-5 p.m. The movie follows five Australians as they attempt to cycle from Oklahoma to California, retracing the route taken by characters in the John Steinbeck novel "The Grapes of Wrath."

Other highlights include Program Director Meredith McKee's "Ten Years Out," which shows how Summers Moore recovers from tragedy using art and the outdoors; "How to Run 100 Miles" by Coloradans Hilary Oliver and Aiden Haley, who document a 102.9-mile ultramarathon with 20,000 feet of elevation gain; "Coconut Connection" by Sean Villanueva O'Driscoll, which follows a team's trek to —and subsequent isolation on — Baffin Island via skis; and many more. Festival guests include English filmmaker Hannah Maia Taylor, who will test the Roaring Fork Valley's cold-water plunges; Chris Dahl-Bredine, who will fly an experimental aircraft to Carbondale; Bobby Whittaker, son of REI's first full-time employee Jim Whittaker, who was also the first American to summit Mount Everest; and Carbondale filmmaker and photographer Michelle Smith alongside 81-year-old cyclist and skier Jacques Houot.

The festival will, as always, include a number of community events. The Van Life Rally will celebrate outdoor life through music, food and drink April 19. April 20 and 21 will feature community tailgate parties with live art by Sarah Uhl, an Earth Day celebration and more.

The 2018 event is themed "Our Stories, Our Lands," and its lineup will highlight the importance of public land. Find a complete event lineup and buy tickets at 5pointfilm.org. Individual tickets start at $30, and an all access pass is $325.