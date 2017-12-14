What to do this weekend in and around Glenwood Springs, 12/15/17

A Holiday Night at the Movies

Friday, 5:45 p.m. Enjoy a holiday singalong, letters to Santa, snacks, beverages and an appearance by the big man himself before a screening of "The Polar Express." The film begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Defiance Community Players/Ivy Adler Scholarship for the Performing Arts.

Glenwood Springs High School | $10, cash or check only; discounts for families of four or more; children 2 and younger free | defiancecommunityplayers.org

A Christmas Story

Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. SoL Theatre Company presents the classic story of a boy and his Christmas dream come true. Join in the nostalgia during three weekend performances.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $20; $15 students 12 and younger | 274-0894 | soltheatrecompany.org

Recommended Stories For You

Constellations

Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Nikki Boxer and Nyle Kenning star in this story of a beekeeper and physicist who fall in love. The story includes repeating scenes with different outcomes, reflecting the outcomes modern physics suggests could be possible. Sunday's show will feature a talkback afterward.

Thunder River Theatre, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $30; $20 20 and 30-somethings; $15 students | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

Doga and Yogato

Saturday, 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Get down, dog, with shelter pups and cats during two yoga classes. Meet adoptable pups during the 9:30 a.m. session, and fuzzy felines during the 10:45 a.m. class. All proceeds benefit the animal shelter.

Colorado Animal Rescue, 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | $15 suggested donation | 947-9173 | coloradoanimalrescue.org

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concert

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform holiday tunes and talk with the audience after the performance.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 625-3471

Deck The Walls Cookie Exchange

Saturday, 4 p.m. Bring a dozen (or more!) cookies to this Carbondale Arts event. It's a great way to meet your neighbors — and diversify your cookie stash.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Beer Tasting and Brewers Ball

Saturday, 4 p.m. The snow isn't quite here, but you can still kick off the ski season with this fundraiser for Sunlight Mountain Volunteer Ski Patrol. Money will go to emergency first aid, training and equipment. Taste local and artisan beers.

Sunlight Lodge Bed & Breakfast, 10252 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | $25 | sunlightskipatrol.com

Welcome the Holiday

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the sound of the holidays with Mountain Madrigal Singers. The group begins preparation for its annual holiday concerts in August. This year's highlights include "Somewhere in My Memory," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "One Small Child" and "Welcome Now the Holiday." Solos, trios and instrumental works are incorporated into the program.

First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | Search facebook.com for Mountain Madrigal Singers

Vaudeville Holiday Show

Through Jan. 6. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's holiday show is new each year, with song and comedy to entertain people of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays. Several extra shows are scheduled in the days immediately prior to Christmas and New Year's Day.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.