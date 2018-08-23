Local actor Bob Moore honored with Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award

Acting has been a lifelong pursuit for Glenwood Springs resident Bob Moore.

"I've been acting all my life; well, at least since my sophomore year in high school," Moore said.

It all began over five decades ago in Loveland. Moore still remembers his first role in his first production.

"I played the role of Captain Corcoran in my High School's production of 'H.M.S. Pinafore,'" Moore said. "I was hooked after that."

Except for the four years that he served in the United States Marines Corps after high school and three years as the general manager of the Goldenrod showboat in St. Louis, Moore has been actively involved in acting in theaters across the state of Colorado.

"I haven't stopped since then," said Moore.

Moore has been involved with theaters from Golden, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Dillon, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and more.

Moore and his wife Wendy moved to Carbondale in 1998 and then to Glenwood Springs in 2005.

"My wife directs and I act. We've done well over 100 plays together," Moore said.

The performing arts is a family passion, and his daughters are both involved. The oldest is a choreographer in Los Angeles and the youngest is an actress in Denver.

In June, Moore was honored by Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a play. Moore received the honor for his role as Gregory Solomon in Thunder River Theatre Company's production of "The Price."

"It was a tremendous honor to be recognized by the state with the award," Moore said.

Established in 2006 and named for longtime Denver theatre producer Henry Lowenstein, the Henry Awards honor outstanding achievements during the past season.

This is Moore's second win in the same category; he won in 2013 for his role in Lake Dillon Theatre Company's production of "The sunshine boys."

Currently playing the role of Klinglehoff in The Lake Dillon Theatre Company's production of "The Underpants," written by Steve Martin adapted from Carl Sternheim, this latest production marks Moore's 185th full theatrical production to date.

"I'm very lucky to be associated with the Lake Dillon Theatre Company," Moore said. "I've done 20 shows with the company over the years. It's my home away from home."

When "The Underpants" wraps up Sept. 2, Moore will head back to the valley for his next role as Senex in Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's production of "A Funny thing happened on the way to the Forum" which opens Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 28.

Moore will return to Thunder River Theatre Company in February for the production of "Of Mice and Men," in which Moore will play the role of Candy.

Moore has no intentions of walking away from the stage in the near future.

"As long as the roles come available," Moore said. "It's always been a big part of my life. I'd like to keep at it for a while."